Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 917,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,408,000 after buying an additional 69,472 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 421,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 0.3 %

PNR opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $65.91. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

