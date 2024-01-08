Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $11.20 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 2.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 143,511 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $37,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in McDonald’s by 174.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 947,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $249,693,000 after purchasing an additional 602,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $288.80 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.14.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

