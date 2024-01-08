Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $18.02 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 4.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,942. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

PGR opened at $162.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $166.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

