Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $4.08 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

