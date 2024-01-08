Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $5.19 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,647 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 1.3% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 52.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $46.55 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.