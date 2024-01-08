Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $8.61 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,198 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

