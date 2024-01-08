Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.3% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.58 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

