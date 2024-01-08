Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.