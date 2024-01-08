Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.23 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

