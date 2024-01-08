Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Purchases 2,065 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.48.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $158.72 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

