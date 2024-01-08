Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Raises Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned 0.07% of Medifast worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 223.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE MED opened at $64.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $131.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Medifast Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Articles

