Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Reduces Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned 0.05% of Compass Minerals International worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $931.35 million, a PE ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.00%. Research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.