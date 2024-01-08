Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 1,191 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.6% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 116,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 329.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.