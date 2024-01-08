Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 1,857 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

