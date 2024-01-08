Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 258 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 2.6% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $156.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

