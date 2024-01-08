Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 289 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after acquiring an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,222,000 after purchasing an additional 43,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $280.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.70 and its 200-day moving average is $271.38.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

