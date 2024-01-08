Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 295 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers makes up 1.3% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 53.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Citigroup began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $107.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $139.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 35.18%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

