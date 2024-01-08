Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 3,241 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after acquiring an additional 93,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after buying an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Gentex stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

