Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 426 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $25.60 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

