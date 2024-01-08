Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 667 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned approximately 0.18% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.