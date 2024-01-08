Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 67 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.40.

COST opened at $656.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $291.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,365,759.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,943 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

