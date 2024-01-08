Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 75 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $239.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.31.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

