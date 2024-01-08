Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Trims Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.27 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

