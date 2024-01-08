Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$18.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.00.

CI Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$15.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$12.01 and a 1 year high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$616.53 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.4858491 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

