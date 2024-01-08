Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

AD.UN opened at C$16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.56 and a twelve month high of C$18.83. The firm has a market cap of C$743.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.87.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

