Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 117.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 159.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 93,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RCL. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $124.37. 1,588,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $130.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

