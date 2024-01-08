RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 4.9%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.82. 329,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,402,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). RPC had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RPC by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

