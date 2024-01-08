RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in RTX by 44.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 88,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,777. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

