RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Down 0.5 %

RTX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 628,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,437. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.33.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

