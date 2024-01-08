Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,040 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

DFAS stock opened at $57.58 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $60.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

