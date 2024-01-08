Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after acquiring an additional 936,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 734,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 361,073 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,901,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $80.15 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.57 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.