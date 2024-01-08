Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.9% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956,937 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,274,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,839,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after buying an additional 464,470 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

