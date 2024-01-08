Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $397.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $268.97 and a 12-month high of $412.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.14 and its 200 day moving average is $375.89.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

