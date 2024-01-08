Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AAON by 43.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AAON by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 45.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,093 shares of company stock worth $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $72.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.