Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,820 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 31.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $54,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,404,000 after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

