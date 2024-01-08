Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 12,590 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $391,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

