Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $28.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

