Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RYAAY. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Ryanair from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.77. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $83.88 and a fifty-two week high of $136.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 259,703 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,799,000 after purchasing an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,222,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

