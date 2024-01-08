Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RHP. Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.83.

Shares of RHP traded up $2.23 on Monday, hitting $114.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

