Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Shares to Split on Tuesday, January 16th

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 16th. The 100-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 16th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16th.

Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 6.6 %

SFE traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 167,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,267. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.25.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

