Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Up 6.4%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.04 and last traded at $22.85. 187,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 570,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 5,779.62%. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

