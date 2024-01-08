Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.90. Sana Biotechnology shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 467,955 shares.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 82,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,442,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

