Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 127,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $15,999,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 408.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 326,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

See Also

