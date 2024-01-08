Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) to Outperform

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

NTDOY has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Nintendo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTDOY

Nintendo Stock Up 0.6 %

NTDOY traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 421,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,350. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nintendo by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Nintendo in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nintendo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 3.8% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.