Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.35

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.20. Savara shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 117,921 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Savara alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SVRA

Savara Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savara

In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,843 shares of company stock valued at $884,741 in the last 90 days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savara

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Savara by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Savara by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Savara by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Savara by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.