Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Stock Position Lifted by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,783 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVV. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter worth $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SVV traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. 618,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVV shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Savers Value Village in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

