SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.56

Shares of SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.56 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

SBI Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.90.

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. SBI had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 5.89%.

SBI Company Profile

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business.

