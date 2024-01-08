Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.95. 4,669,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,374. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.