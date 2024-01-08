Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,246,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after buying an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after buying an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.7 %

SLB stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

