Schoolcraft Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 306,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS DISV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. 186,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

